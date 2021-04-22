Comparing Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI) & Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI) and Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Omni Financial Services alerts:

This table compares Omni Financial Services and Synovus Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Synovus Financial $2.41 billion 2.84 $563.78 million $3.90 11.78

Synovus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Omni Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Omni Financial Services and Synovus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A Synovus Financial 15.84% 8.20% 0.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Omni Financial Services and Synovus Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omni Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Synovus Financial 0 1 8 0 2.89

Synovus Financial has a consensus target price of $40.45, suggesting a potential downside of 11.93%. Given Synovus Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than Omni Financial Services.

Risk & Volatility

Omni Financial Services has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.1% of Synovus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Synovus Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Synovus Financial beats Omni Financial Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Omni Financial Services Company Profile

OMNI Financial Services, Inc. provides various financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and business owners. The company offers deferred annuities, fixed annuities, and immediate annuities; and group medical, key employee, survivor life, disability, fixed life, long term care, and term life insurance products. It also provides college funding, retirement, and estate planning services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services comprise accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; Internet-based banking services; and bank credit and debit card services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, and financial planning services, as well as provides individual investment advice on equity and other securities. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through 289 branches and 389 ATMs in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Omni Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omni Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.