Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%.

NASDAQ:CTBI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.95. 542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,082. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $47.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

