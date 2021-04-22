Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Stock Position Lowered by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,558 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $50.72 on Thursday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.18.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 96.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

