CommerceBlock Trading Up 124.2% This Week (CBT)

CommerceBlock (CURRENCY:CBT) traded down 47.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One CommerceBlock coin can currently be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CommerceBlock has traded 124.2% higher against the dollar. CommerceBlock has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $3,043.00 worth of CommerceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00069258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00020114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.14 or 0.00735003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00095465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,772.35 or 0.08700852 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00049689 BTC.

CommerceBlock Profile

CommerceBlock (CBT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. CommerceBlock’s total supply is 174,866,686 coins. The Reddit community for CommerceBlock is /r/CommerceBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CommerceBlock’s official message board is blog.commerceblock.com . CommerceBlock’s official Twitter account is @commerceblock . CommerceBlock’s official website is www.commerceblock.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CommerceBlock token was an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that powered the CommerceBlock platform. The platform will provide a combination of trust minimal trade, decentralised contract execution and on-chain derivatives allowing anyone to build and use financial products and services historically reserved for commercial banking customers. On September 2020, CommerceBlock announced the decision to migrate its CommerceBlock Token (CBT) from an ERC20 to an ERC1404 security token. This will result in the current CBT tokens exchanged for a new security token which will represent shares in CommerceBlock Holding Limited (CBH), a UK incorporated company which owns 100% of CommerceBlock Limited. CommerceBlock has retained Crowd For Angels(UK) Limited, an FCA regulated crowdfunding platform to facilitate the token swap, who has partnered alongside CommerceBlock on many projects, will be managing the token swap. “

