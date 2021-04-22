Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Earns Underperform Rating from Bank of America

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $78.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.43% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

CBSH opened at $76.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.56. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $48.60 and a 12-month high of $83.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, insider Paul A. Steiner sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $75,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,035.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $343,757.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,453,288.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,282 shares of company stock valued at $8,172,628 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

