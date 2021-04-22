Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $698.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.10 million. On average, analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FIX stock opened at $80.46 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $81.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 41,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $3,119,699.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,585,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $1,425,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,247.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,137 shares of company stock worth $4,731,911 in the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Comfort Systems USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

