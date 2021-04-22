Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson upgraded Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley cut shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.09.

CMA stock opened at $69.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $73.73.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comerica will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 1,280.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,561 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,821,000 after purchasing an additional 314,595 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Comerica by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,607,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,647,000 after acquiring an additional 106,436 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,343,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,911,000 after purchasing an additional 267,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,477,000 after acquiring an additional 46,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

