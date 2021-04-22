Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) Shares Purchased by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 229.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,300 shares during the period. Colony Capital makes up approximately 2.9% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Colony Capital by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Colony Capital by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Colony Capital by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Colony Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Colony Capital by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLNY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.81. 84,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,984,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 146.26% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CLNY shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

