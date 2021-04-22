Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Shares of CNS stock traded down $2.30 on Thursday, hitting $66.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,104. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.31. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. Cohen & Steers has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $78.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 70.04%.

CNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Sidoti upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

