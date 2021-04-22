Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,593,980 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650,260 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises about 4.1% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $124,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.79. The company had a trading volume of 57,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $47.39 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.89 and its 200-day moving average is $77.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

