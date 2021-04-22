Cogna Educação (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Trading Down 10%

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) traded down 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. 100,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 58,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85.

Cogna Educação Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COGNY)

Cogna EducaÃ§Ã£o SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: In-Class Higher Education, Distance Learning Higher Education, and Basic Education. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; publishes, sells, and distributes textbooks, support materials, and workbooks with educational, literary, and informative content and teaching systems; and educational solutions for professional and higher education, and other supplementary activities, such as developing education technology with management and other education services.

