Cobinhood (COB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $351.00

Cobinhood (CURRENCY:COB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One Cobinhood coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Cobinhood has a total market capitalization of $222,184.83 and approximately $351.00 worth of Cobinhood was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cobinhood has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00068696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00020157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.25 or 0.00729393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00095469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,867.82 or 0.09005766 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00049592 BTC.

Cobinhood Coin Profile

Cobinhood is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Cobinhood’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 410,999,847 coins. The Reddit community for Cobinhood is /r/cobinhood and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cobinhood is medium.com/@Cobinhood . The official website for Cobinhood is www.cobinhood.com . Cobinhood’s official Twitter account is @cobinhood and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobinhood is a cryptocurrency exchange platform that features zero transaction fees and zero cut on margin funding interest earnings. It provides cryptocurrency trading, margin trading/funding, futures trading, and ICO Underwriting Services. It guarantees 100% reserve for cryptocurrency deposit. Furthermore, its ability to process millions of orders per second has rendered it as a cryptocurrency exchange that is capable of conducting high frequency trading. “

Cobinhood Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cobinhood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cobinhood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cobinhood using one of the exchanges listed above.

