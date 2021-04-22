Coats Group (LON:COA) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on the stock.

LON:COA opened at GBX 59 ($0.77) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 58.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 62.88. Coats Group has a 1 year low of GBX 38.80 ($0.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 74.70 ($0.98). The company has a market capitalization of £857.02 million and a P/E ratio of 45.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

