Coats Group (LON:COA) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on the stock.

LON:COA opened at GBX 59 ($0.77) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 58.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 62.88. Coats Group has a 1 year low of GBX 38.80 ($0.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 74.70 ($0.98). The company has a market capitalization of £857.02 million and a P/E ratio of 45.46.

Get Coats Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.