CLS Holdings USA (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) were up 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 77,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 223,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.

In other CLS Holdings USA news, major shareholder Todd V. Swanson sold 197,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $41,370.00.

CLS Holdings USA, Inc, a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. The company extracts various cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, such as oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters. Its concentrates are used for electronic cigarettes vaporization, and pharmaceutical and other purposes.

