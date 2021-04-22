CJS Securities Lowers Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) to Market Perform

CJS Securities cut shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.00.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

HAE stock opened at $69.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.61. Haemonetics has a one year low of $66.27 and a one year high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,194 shares of company stock worth $1,777,115 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Haemonetics by 267.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.