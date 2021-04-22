City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. City had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.35%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.36. 158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,294. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.55. City has a 1-year low of $53.06 and a 1-year high of $88.49.

Get City alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. City’s payout ratio is 42.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $224,102.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,027.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $77,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,107 shares of company stock valued at $387,716 over the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.