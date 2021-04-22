Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $180.00 price objective on the cloud computing company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $150.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

CTXS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.83.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $141.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.36.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $2,354,701.50. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $202,345.00. Insiders sold a total of 70,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,874,366 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.