Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target lifted by Argus from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.90.

CFG stock opened at $44.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.36. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

