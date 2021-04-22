Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Raised to $89.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

C has been the topic of several other reports. Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.72.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $70.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in Citigroup by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management increased its position in Citigroup by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

