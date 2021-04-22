Citigroup Increases Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $750.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

LRCX has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $564.20.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $641.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $588.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.36. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $229.69 and a 1-year high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,961,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after acquiring an additional 702,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2,003.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,747,000 after acquiring an additional 513,763 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

