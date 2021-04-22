Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 31,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 18,117 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 35,408 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,726,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,165 shares of company stock worth $45,623,450 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CI shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $250.23. The stock had a trading volume of 15,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,899. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $86.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $256.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.24.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

