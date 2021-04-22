Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.17.

CINF has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $712,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth $5,445,000. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $109.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.59.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

