Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Raised to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $75.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00.

XEC has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.32.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $60.88 on Wednesday. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.66.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

