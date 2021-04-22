CIBC Increases Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target to $30.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its target price upped by research analysts at CIBC from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.82% from the stock’s current price.

KEYUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Desjardins cut shares of Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Keyera from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Keyera in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Keyera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.39.

OTCMKTS:KEYUF opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. Keyera has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

