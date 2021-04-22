CIBC Boosts TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target to $20.00

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from $19.50 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.93% from the company’s previous close.

TRSWF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

OTCMKTS TRSWF opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $19.20.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

