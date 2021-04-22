Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded down $6.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.94. The stock had a trading volume of 375,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,483. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.89 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.24. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $258.32.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHDN shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.67.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

