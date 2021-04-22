Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 2.2% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of Church & Dwight worth $17,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $491,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,485,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after buying an additional 1,540,259 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,491,000 after buying an additional 291,710 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 385,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,646,000 after buying an additional 212,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.76. 2,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,806. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.13.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.