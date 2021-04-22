Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Position Boosted by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 206,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 368,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,170,000 after acquiring an additional 55,600 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 48,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.07. 1,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.13. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

