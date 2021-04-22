Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS.

Shares of CMG stock traded down $24.47 on Wednesday, reaching $1,507.62. 441,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,066. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 180.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $834.18 and a one year high of $1,579.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,456.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,392.23.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,939,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Flanzraich acquired 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 price objective (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective (up from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.64.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

