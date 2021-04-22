Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s (CHMI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

CHMI stock opened at $9.49 on Monday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 78.10%. Analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMI. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 34,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,858 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the period. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

