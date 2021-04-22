Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $273.56

Shares of Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 273.56 ($3.57) and traded as high as GBX 282.54 ($3.69). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 277.50 ($3.63), with a volume of 371,864 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 268.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 273.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £792.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17.

Get Chemring Group alerts:

In other Chemring Group news, insider Andrew Davies bought 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £32,725 ($42,755.42). Also, insider Andrew Lewis sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.49), for a total value of £48,060 ($62,790.70).

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.