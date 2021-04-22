Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VirnetX were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in VirnetX during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in VirnetX by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 12,044 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of VirnetX by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 179,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of VirnetX by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 209,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 104,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VHC stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $8.24.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

