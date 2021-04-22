Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Homology Medicines were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth $74,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 483.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 58,611 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines during the third quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Shares of FIXX stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $338.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of -0.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,386.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. Research analysts expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIXX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.