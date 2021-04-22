Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Oportun Financial worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OPRT. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 10.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

OPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oportun Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $20.11 on Thursday. Oportun Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $557.11 million, a PE ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.58. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Oportun Financial Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $49,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,895.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

