Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,165 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Forestar Group worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOR. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 157.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 29,239 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FOR opened at $25.26 on Thursday. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.12.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Forestar Group Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

