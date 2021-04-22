Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,649 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Medical by 633.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 267.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the third quarter worth $269,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $40,132,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,307,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,026,743. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $26.86 on Thursday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $176.78 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMEH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

