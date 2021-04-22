Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 22,626 Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 799,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,626 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Entercom Communications worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,910,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,008,000 after acquiring an additional 350,902 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Entercom Communications by 1,278.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 342,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 317,849 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Entercom Communications by 339.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 358,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 276,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 27.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,274,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 272,782 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETM opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $652.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.92.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Entercom Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The firm had revenue of $319.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Entercom Communications Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Entercom Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

