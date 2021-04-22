Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA opened at $78.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.