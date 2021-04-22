Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,612 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Phibro Animal Health worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 50.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.88. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $28.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 5.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

