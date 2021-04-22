Charles (Bill) Guy Purchases 800,000 Shares of Theta Gold Mines Limited (ASX:TGM) Stock

Theta Gold Mines Limited (ASX:TGM) insider Charles (Bill) Guy acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$216,000.00 ($154,285.71).

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.43.

Theta Gold Mines Company Profile

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018.

