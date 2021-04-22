CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) to report sales of $2.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CGI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $3.91 billion. CGI reported sales of $2.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full year sales of $9.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.56 billion to $9.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $10.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CGI.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. CGI’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIB. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Edward Jones raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,880,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,370,000 after purchasing an additional 83,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GIB traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.59. The company had a trading volume of 86,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,703. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.30 and its 200 day moving average is $76.32. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $58.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.