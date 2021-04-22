CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for CF Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CF Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CF. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CF Industries from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.31.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,614.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.