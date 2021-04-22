CertiK Price Down 27.4% Over Last Week (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.46 or 0.00004465 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar. CertiK has a total market cap of $90.52 million and $13.70 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00064758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.19 or 0.00271341 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $591.75 or 0.01076245 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00025715 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.46 or 0.00690134 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,054.85 or 1.00130652 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 101,944,290 coins and its circulating supply is 36,865,821 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

