Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Up 3%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)’s stock price rose 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.57. Approximately 16,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,631,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.2429 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 167,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 688,000 shares during the period.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

