Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.68.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,436,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,954,000 after buying an additional 113,412 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,720,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,807,000 after purchasing an additional 718,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,512,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,292,000 after purchasing an additional 609,503 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,938,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 851.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,580,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099,432 shares in the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $7.55 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 3.12.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0137 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

