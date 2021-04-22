CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Up 3.5%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s share price shot up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.37. 33,530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,576,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of CEMIG from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CEMIG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 340.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,073 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

