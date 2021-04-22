Celo 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $108.57 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $5.19 or 0.00010004 BTC on exchanges. Celo has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $108.57 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Celo has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00063929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.54 or 0.00284268 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004350 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00026920 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $511.86 or 0.00986215 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.37 or 0.00686630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,878.22 or 0.99954369 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,757,368 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

