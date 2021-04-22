Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Cedar Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cedar Realty Trust has a payout ratio of -113.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $210.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.49. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.34). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 12.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

CDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

