Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 145.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,856 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Caterpillar by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3,241.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 20,193 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.57.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $232.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $126.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

