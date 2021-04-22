Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,230,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,190,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -145.29 and a beta of 1.47. Cassava Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average of $24.82.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cassava Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.